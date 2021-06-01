DA moves to revoke bond for former BRPD officer after 4th arrest

BATON ROUGE - After his fourth arrest in three months, a hearing will be held to revoke the bond of a former Baton Rouge Police Department narcotics officer.

According to court documents, the hearing against Jason Acree will happen Tuesday morning. The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office filed motions to revoke bond last week after Acree's latest arrest.

He was charged with drag racing on I-10, drug possession and illegal possession of a firearm.

Acree resigned from the force earlier this month after being tied to corruption within the drug unit which was first exposed by the Investigative Unit. He was implicated in wrongdoing by a whistleblower in the department. Video obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit also showed Acree smashing evidence while out on a 2018 drug case.

His first arrest came in February of this year, then again in April and once more just a few weeks ago.