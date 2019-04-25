79°
DA: Man ran prostitution ring out of parents' basement

Thursday, April 25 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WABC
NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say a Long Island man ran a prostitution ring out of his parents' home, luring women with drugs, locking them in a basement dungeon and making them use a bucket instead of a bathroom.
  
Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini says Raymond Rodio III ran the prostitution ring out of the Sound Beach home for about four years. Sini said Rodio used social media to recruit women, got them hooked on heroin and crack cocaine and forced them to have sex.
  
Prosecutors say Rodio's parents weren't aware of what was going on.
  
Rodio pleaded not guilty on Thursday to sex trafficking and other charges. The 47-year-old remains jailed because he hasn't posted $1 million cash bail or $2 million bond.
  
A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer.
