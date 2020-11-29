DA Hillar Moore discovers trailer hitch thrown through local business door

BATON ROUGE- Police say a man threw a trailer hitch through the front door of a corner store on Perkins road Saturday night.

The incident happened sometime before 7 p.m. at Bolton Pharmacy during closed store hours.

District Attorney Hillar Moore was in the neighborhood when he saw the shattered glass. He then called the owner, Steve Yellot telling him someone broke into the store.

Once Yellot arrived at the scene he found both glass doors shattered and a trailer hitch on the floor of his shop.

Yellot says it doesn't look like any items were stolen.

Police say burglars entered from the front and left through the back.

Police are still investigating.