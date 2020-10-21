DA could seek habitual offender enhancement against alleged toddler killer

BATON ROUGE - District Attorney Hillar Moore said Tuesday that his office could seek a habitual offender enhancement against a man who police said went on a criminal reign of terror last week that resulted in the death of a toddler.

Kendrick Myles is accused of kidnapping a child, shooting two men, killing a toddler and entering into a standoff with police before the kidnapped child was freed. It all happened over the course of a few hours, according to Baton Rouge Police.

Myles criminal history dates back to 1996 and includes 29 arrests and 11 convictions.

"Surely under the circumstances, habitual offender in this particular case for this person will be considered," Moore said.

Myles has been convicted of the following: second-degree battery, illegal use of a weapon, stealing, and drug possession. Below is a list of his conviction history. Some of the convictions happened during the same year but involve different cases.

1996- Battery and felony theft

1999- Unauthorized use of a moveable, Assault by drive by

2002- Burglary

2003- Possession of stolen things

2004- Simple burglary, Second-degree battery

2005- Illegal use of a weapon

2006- Possession with intent to distribute schedule II, Aggravated flight, Resisting arrest

2010- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Aggravated flight

2017- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Myles goes back to prison and was to remain on parole until 2025

From 2010 to 2017, there was a lull in Myles' criminal activity. His crimes stopped because he was incarcerated. IN 2017, Myles was arrested for drug possession again and was on parole until 2025 when he allegedly went on that reign of terror last Thursday.

Friday, Police Chief Murphy Paul voiced his frustration.

"We've dealt with him before," Chief Murphy Paul said last week. "The same individuals. That is what I hear from my officers. We arrest them and have to deal with them again shooting and murders what's right about that."

Toddler Azariah Thomas was killed after police said Myles fired into a house he was in.

"This is just evil, nothing else to say, plain evil," Thomas' father, Vince Hutchinson Jr. said.

Moore said all decisions are made with public safety in mind including his office now looking at seeking habitual offender status.

"Looking at the person's history and the type of crimes he has committed and been convicted of and what is the potential sentence-- will that adequately protect the public," Moore said. "Public protection is the key in every decision that we try to make."

Myles remains locked up in the East Baton Rouge Parish jail without bond.