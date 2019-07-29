DA considering charging teen as adult after body dumped in BREC park

BATON ROUGE - A teen is facing the possibility of being charged as an adult in the armed robbery and killing of 18-year-old Davanota Deon London.

Jahmari Street, 16, was charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery after London's body was dumped at a BREC park near the intersection of Perkins Road and Kenilworth Parkway on June 26.

The coroner's office said he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Last week police released that the 16-year-old suspect robbed the victim, shot him, and dumped the body before stealing the victim's car.

In court Monday, the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office said it was still determining if Street would be tried as an adult and what charges will be applicable.