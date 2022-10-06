DA: Bond set too low for accused drug dealer implicated in overdose death

UPDATE: On Thursday, Judge Tarvald Smith revoked Allen's bond pending a decision on formal charges in his case. Meaning Allen will remain jailed without bond for the time being.

-----

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge district attorney is asking a judge to reconsider a low bond for an accused drug dealer who was caught storing a massive supply of fentanyl at a small Baton Rouge church.

DA Hillar Moore formally filed a motion Thursday asking Judge Tarvald Smith to revoke the $43,000 bond he set for Hakeem Allen just a day earlier.

In a statement released by the DA's office Wednesday, Moore said the huge stock of potentially lethal drugs and the arsenal of guns discovered by law enforcement during Allen's arrest was concerning.

"I respect the difficult role that judges have in setting bonds: balancing public safety and constitutional rights. In my opinion, given the hundreds of lethal doses of fentanyl as well as the presence of an arsenal of weapons and ammunition, the risk to public safety if the defendant was released should have received more consideration when setting bond," Moore said.

Sheriff's deputies uncovered the drug operation after Allen was implicated in the overdose death of one of his alleged buyers. Investigators traced the illegal activity to three different properties, including a small church where deputies found a massive stash of illegal drugs including fentanyl, meth and cocaine.

Deputies also seized eight guns and $70,000 in cash across the different properties.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit recently reported on multiple instances where local judges set bonds for repeat offenders who were released and then rearrested for committing more crimes. One of those cases involved a convicted killer who led police on a chase that ended in a deadly crash.