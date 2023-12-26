DA: About 200 early release inmates are already back behind bars

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge district attorney says about 10 percent of the inmates released early due to last year's passage of criminal justice reform legislation are already back in prison.

Hillar Moore shared the statistic on WBRZ's 2une In Tuesday morning. According to the district attorney, roughly 200 of the 1,900 inmates released early as part of the reform in late 2017 have re-offended and landed themselves back in prison.

The Department of Corrections says it's comparing its own numbers with Moore's to confirm.

Moore went on to attribute the number to a rushed reform process, saying those released early weren't given the proper resources to acclimate.

"We didn't give them enough tools to survive without being re-arrested," Moore said. "We didn't give them an appropriate plan... It was supposed to be given to them in that legislation."