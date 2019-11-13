D.C. legalizes pot in capital, despite threats from Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The District of Columbia has defied threats from Congress and moved forward with legalizing possession of marijuana after a voter-approved initiative.



Despite last-minute maneuvers by Republican leaders in Congress and threats that city leaders could face prison time, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city is implementing marijuana legalization as approved by voters. The new law took effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.



The initiative legalizes possession of up to 2 ounces for use at home, and people will also be permitted to grow up to three mature plants. Smoking marijuana in public remains illegal, as does buying or selling the drug.



Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, urged Bowser on Tuesday to reconsider her plans to implement the initiative. He says doing so violates federal law.