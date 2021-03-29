D.A. drops hundreds of drug charges due to BRPD corruption

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office has dismissed hundreds of drug charges in the wake of arrests of officers in the narcotics division of the Police Department.

Former officers Jeremiah Ardoin and Jason Acree were both charged after an internal investigation led to evidence of corruption. The NAACP and Black Legislative Caucus called for the D.A. to review all drug cases those officers were involved in.

As of March 29, District Attorney Hillar Moore has dismissed 640 charges.