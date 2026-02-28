62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cyclist struck by vehicle on La. Highway 75 near East Iberville School, one arrested

3 hours 26 minutes 44 seconds ago Saturday, February 28 2026 Feb 28, 2026 February 28, 2026 6:25 PM February 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — A man was arrested after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on La. Highway 75 near East Iberville Elementary and High School on Saturday morning, according to the St. Gabriel Police Department. 

63-year-old Gregory Noyel of St. Gabriel was arrested on multiple charges including felony hit and run, negligent injury and felony criminal damage to property. 

Officers said the cyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Trending News

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days