Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Cyclist struck and killed off Airline Highway Saturday morning

1 hour 20 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, December 02 2023 Dec 2, 2023 December 02, 2023 9:53 AM December 02, 2023 in News
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A cyclist was struck and killed off Airline Highway northbound Saturday morning, according to BRPD.

The person has not yet been identified by police. This is a developing story.

