Cyclist struck and killed in hit-and-run off Airline Highway Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - A cyclist was killed Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash near the Hammond Aire Plaza shopping mall.

Baton Rouge Police officers said the crash happened at 6:30 a.m. The victim died at the scene.

BRPD spokesperson L’Jean McKneely said when officers arrived, the driver was already gone.

Eddie Burnett works at a nearby auto body shop near the scene. He watched as police, firetrucks, and eventually a coroner's van pulled up to the scene. Burnett says people are often walking and riding their bikes on Airline Highway, despite there not being a clear path for pedestrians.

"Sometimes there's people walking by out there," Burnett said. "You know when it rains, it gets really dangerous because there's no sidewalk or anything out there for the bicycles. It's not really the most bike friendly path."

Near the crash, there are cameras on top of streetlight poles. McKneely said BRPD does not currently have any identifying information on the car involved.