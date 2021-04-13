CVS, Walgreens announce immediate pause in use of J&J vaccine

Two of the nation's most widely used pharmacy retail corporations have announced an immediate pause in their administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots.

As of Tuesday, April 13, CVS and Walgreens will not be inoculating patients with Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

A CVS representative said Tuesday, "We are immediately implementing a pause in the use of the Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine per the recommendation from federal health agencies."

A representative of Walgreens, likewise, confirmed that the company is pausing its use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine "immediately."

The White House issued a statement regarding the concern surrounding Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine on Tuesday morning.

The full statement is available to read below:

"As FDA and CDC announced earlier today, out of an abundance of caution, they have recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as they review data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The FDA and CDC will be providing details at their briefing later this morning.

This announcement will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan: Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up less than 5 percent of the recorded shots in arms in the United States to date.

Based on actions taken by the President earlier this year, the United States has secured enough Pfizer and Moderna doses for 300 million Americans. Over the last few weeks, we have made available more than 25 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna each week, and in fact this week we will make available 28 million doses of these vaccines.

This is more than enough supply to continue the current pace of vaccinations of 3 million shots per day, and meet the President’s goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office—and continue on to reach every adult who wants to be vaccinated.

We are working now with our state and federal partners to get anyone scheduled for a J&J vaccine quickly rescheduled for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine."

The above statement, issued by White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients, served to assure US citizens that despite the recommended pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Biden administration's vaccination plan will proceed as planned.