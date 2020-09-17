CVS to double its COVID-19 testing nationwide, add two new drive-thru sites in EBR

BATON ROUGE - CVS Health announced Thursday that it plans to open 28 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites at select CVS Pharmacy locations across Louisiana, and two of those sites will be in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The company's aim is to is announcing today plans to boost access to testing and help slow the spread of the virus.

The EBR sites are located at:

-CVS Pharmacy, 11705 Coursey Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70805

-CVS Pharmacy, 14360 Wax Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70818

All of the new testing locations will open Friday, September 18.

The no-charge test is available for people age 12 and over who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.

The company hopes to add a nationwide total of more than 2,000 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites at select CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide by mid-October.

The full list of Louisiana drive-thru sites to be added can be found below:

Bossier

• CVS Pharmacy, 3001 E. Texas Street, Bossier City, LA 71111

• CVS Pharmacy, 4890 Barksdale Road, Bossier City, LA 71111

Caddo

• CVS Pharmacy, 3300 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105

East Baton Rouge

• CVS Pharmacy, 11705 Coursey Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70805

• CVS Pharmacy, 14360 Wax Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70818

Iberia

• CVS Pharmacy, 185 North Lewis Street, New Iberia, LA 70560

Iberville

• CVS Pharmacy, 24600 Church Street, Plaquemine, LA 70764

Jefferson

• CVS Pharmacy, 5300 Veterans Boulevard, Metarie, LA 70003

• CVS Pharmacy, 1203 Westbank Expressway, Westwego, LA 70094

• CVS Pharmacy, 1600 Lapalco Boulevard, Harvey, LA 70058

Lafayette

• CVS Pharmacy, 6800 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

• CVS Pharmacy, 1315 Moss Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

• CVS Pharmacy, 3604 West Pinhook, Lafayette, LA 70508

LaFourche

• CVS Pharmacy, 16804 West Main, Cut Off, LA 70354

Orleans

• CVS Pharmacy, 3700 S. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118

• CVS Pharmacy, 2585 Leon C. Simon Drive, New Orleans, LA 70122

• CVS Pharmacy, 5902 Read Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70165

Rapides

• CVS Pharmacy, 4443 Jackson Street, Alexandria, LA 71303

St. Bernard

• CVS Pharmacy, 2600 Paris Road, Chalmette, LA 70043

St. Mary

• CVS Pharmacy, 6502 Highway 182, Morgan City, LA 70380

St. Tammany

• CVS Pharmacy, 2915 Highway 190, Mandeville, LA, 70471

• CVS Pharmacy, 2101 Collins Boulevard, Covington, LA 70433

• CVS Pharmacy, 627 West 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433

• CVS Pharmacy, 1695 Highway 59, Mandeville, LA 70448

• CVS Pharmacy, 70550 Louisiana Highway 21, Covington, LA 70433

Tangipahoa

• CVS Pharmacy, 285 West Pine, Ponchatoula, LA 70454

Terrebonne

• CVS Pharmacy, 9407 East Park Avenue, Houma, LA 70363

Washington

• CVS Pharmacy, 329 Superior Avenue, Bogalusa, LA 70427