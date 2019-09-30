CVS suspends sales of Zantac due to possible link to cancer

WOONSOCKET, RI - CVS customers will no longer find Zantac on store shelves, at least for the time being.

CVS has announced their decision to suspend the selling of the popular heartburn medication while it's being investigated for a possible link to cancer.

On September 13, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informed the public of their decision to review the presence of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in medicines containing the drug ranitidine.

Ranitidine products, such as Zantac, are used to reduce the production of stomach acid in patients with conditions like heartburn and stomach ulcers.

Health authorities say there is no immediate risk, but advise patients to consult a doctor who can prescribe alternatives to ranitidine.