CVS sets up 15 new virus testing sites across Louisiana

Photo: CVS

BATON ROUGE - Last week, CVS announced the opening of eight coronavirus testing sites in Louisiana, and on Thursday the company announced that 15 additional new sites are being set up statewide.

These new sites will use self-swab tests to assess individuals meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment.

Each patients will be required to stay in their car and follow directions to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. At that point, a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

The additional new testing sites in Louisiana include:

-CVS Pharmacy, 1100 Veterans Memorial Drive, Abbeville, LA 70510

-CVS Pharmacy, 1214 Main Street, Baker, LA 70714

-CVS Pharmacy, 3384 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

-CVS Pharmacy, 7411 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

-CVS Pharmacy, 12880 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70817

-CVS Pharmacy, 9326 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70820

-CVS Pharmacy, 1850 North Highway 190, Covington, LA 70433

-CVS Pharmacy, 640 South Range Avenue, Denham Springs, LA 70726

-CVS Pharmacy, 1326 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70503

-CVS Pharmacy, 5044 Ambassador Caffrey Parkway, Lafayette, LA 70508

-CVS Pharmacy, 1710 Louisville Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201

-CVS Pharmacy, 3621 General De Gaulle Drive, New Orleans, LA 70131

-CVS Pharmacy, 1013 East Landry Street, Opelousas, LA 70570

-CVS Pharmacy, 7004 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105

-CVS Pharmacy, 800 Brownswitch Road, Slidell, LA 70458

Click here for more information on CVS.