Latest Weather Blog
CVS fined $535K for filling forged Percocet prescriptions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Drugstore chain CVS Health has agreed to pay $535,000 to resolve federal allegations that it filled dozens of Percocet prescriptions its pharmacists should have known were forged.
The U.S. attorney for Rhode Island and the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration's New England office announced the penalty Tuesday. Percocet is a brand-name painkiller that contains acetaminophen and the opioid oxycodone.
Federal officials say the forged prescriptions were filled at several Rhode Island locations between September 2015 and June 2017, in violation of the federal Controlled Substances Act. The statute places a "corresponding responsibility" on pharmacists to ensure the prescriptions they're filling are valid and legal.
Woonsocket-based CVS denies wrongdoing in the case but says it "agreed to this settlement to avoid the delay, uncertainty, and expense of litigation."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pilot airlifted to hospital after crop duster crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
-
State police investigating deputy-invovled shooting on Jones Creek Road
-
Iconic facade, towers of Notre Dame Cathedral expected to be saved
-
Officials identify deputy, police officer involved in deadly East Feliciana shooting Friday
-
Long-promised Comite Diversion project to break ground this week
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...