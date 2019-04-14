Latest Weather Blog
Cut melon linked to US salmonella outbreak recalled
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indianapolis-based company has issued a recall for melon products sold in 16 states after being linked to a salmonella outbreak.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday that the recall includes cut watermelon, honeydew, and cantaloupe produced by Caito Foods LLC. The fruit has been sold under various brands or labels at Kroger, Walmart, Trader Joe's, Target and Whole Foods.
The affected states are Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Health officials advise consumers to check the packaging to determine if the melon was distributed by Caito Foods, and, if so, not to eat it.
They advise stores to pull the products from shelves. Authorities say 93 people have been sickened, 23 of whom were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Salmonella Carrau is described as rare. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...