89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Customs: More cocaine seized on ship than estimated

1 hour 30 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 June 26, 2019 5:19 PM June 26, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Customs authorities say even more cocaine was seized in a ship in Philadelphia last week than was originally estimated.
  
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Wednesday that the final weight of the 15,000-plus bricks of cocaine seized from the Swiss-owned MSC Gayane was more than 39,500 pounds, or almost 18,000 kilograms, with a street value estimated at nearly $1.3 billion.
  
Officials originally estimated the weight of the drugs as over 35,000 pounds, or more than 15,800 kilograms, with an estimated value of $1.1 billion.
  
The Gayane, a cargo ship owned by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co., was sailing under a Liberian flag. Five crew members arrested were ordered Monday to remain in custody pending trial on drug conspiracy charges. A hearing for a sixth defendant will be held later.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days