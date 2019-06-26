89°
Latest Weather Blog
Customs: More cocaine seized on ship than estimated
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Customs authorities say even more cocaine was seized in a ship in Philadelphia last week than was originally estimated.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Wednesday that the final weight of the 15,000-plus bricks of cocaine seized from the Swiss-owned MSC Gayane was more than 39,500 pounds, or almost 18,000 kilograms, with a street value estimated at nearly $1.3 billion.
Officials originally estimated the weight of the drugs as over 35,000 pounds, or more than 15,800 kilograms, with an estimated value of $1.1 billion.
The Gayane, a cargo ship owned by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co., was sailing under a Liberian flag. Five crew members arrested were ordered Monday to remain in custody pending trial on drug conspiracy charges. A hearing for a sixth defendant will be held later.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flood of donations continue after animal shelter burglary
-
Tee time: Baton Rouge General to host upcoming golf tournament
-
Officer 'pulls over' toddler daughter for traffic violation
-
Metro Council to discuss 5G cell towers built near residential areas
-
Residents get timeline for Baton Rouge drainage projects