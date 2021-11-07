Customers split over grocery store owners lawsuit to block vaccine mandate

PLAQUEMINE - Customers are divided over the federal vaccine mandate after the owner of supermarkets in the capital region and other parts of Louisiana sued to block the vaccine requirement.

"I'm happy he did because I feel it is the people's choice, and I feel it shouldn't be pushed whether to take the shot or not," Colette Neely, who lives in Plaquemine, said.

Brandon Trosclair of Ascension Parish owns Butcher Boy supermarket in Plaquemine, where Neely sometimes shops.

The store owner has filed suit to block the enforcement of the mandate.

"I shop in stores all of the time. It doesn't bother [me]," Kollin Donaldson said.

Donaldson also shops at the Butcher Boy and thinks the federal government is trying to force everyone to get the vaccine.

"It's basically trying to make every get vaccinated because most businesses have over 100 employees," Donalson said.

"Make it mandatory," Charmine Anderson, who lives in the Plaquemine area, said.

Anderson is for the mandate, and she's concerned about being around those who have not been fully vaccinated.



"I'm already uncomfortable, and every day I have to wear a mask to protect myself," Anderson said.

No date has been set on when the case will be heard in court.