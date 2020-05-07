Customers shoot at McDonald's employees after being told the dining room is closed

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Across the country, some residents are not only resisting, but acting violently, in response to social restrictions implemented due to the virus pandemic.

According to CNN, two customers shot two McDonald's employees in Oklahoma on Wednesday after they were told to leave the store's dining area.

Police say the suspects got angry and took out a gun when they were asked to leave due to coronavirus restrictions that were in place.

Authorities were able to apprehend the suspects shortly after the incident.

Police told CNN affiliate KOCO that though two victims were shot, a third person was also injured.

One of the gunshot victims was shot in the leg while the other was shot in the shoulder. Both injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The third person injured was a female employee who sustained lacerations to her head.

The incident is one of a multitude of extreme reactions to social distancing and lockdown restrictions amid the pandemic.

In Baton Rouge, a KFC employee was arrested for firing a gun when customers were upset upon hearing that the restaurant had run out of food and in Michigan, a Family Dollar store security guard was shot after telling a customer to wear a face mask -- a mandate in place by the state for all retail stores.

Also in Michigan, a man wiped his nose on a Dollar Tree worker's shirt after the employee told him he needed to wear a mask.