Customer with nut allergy sues Starbucks for mistakenly serving him almond milk

2 hours 35 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 October 08, 2019 6:26 AM October 08, 2019 in News
Source: Yahoo News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Forbes

PORTLAND, OR - A Starbucks customer with a nut allergy has filed a $10,000 lawsuit against the company for allegedly serving him almond milk and triggering an allergic reaction.

Yahoo reports that in May, a man named Max Scher visited a Starbucks in Portland and ordered a coffee with soy milk. But Scher claims the barista mistakenly served him almond milk.

Scher says his reaction began almost immediately. "I had three sips before my reaction started, and that's way too much to have in my system," he told The Oregonian.

After taking Benadryl, Scher drove himself to a local hospital where his medical expenses came to a total of $4,000.

Scher wants Starbucks to foot the bill, and he's suing the company for negligence and unlawful trade practices. 

