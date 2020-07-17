Current and former officers hold moment of silence for 3 killed in 2016 ambush

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of BPRD officers came together for a moment of silence to honor those that lost their lives in an ambush shooting in 2016.

"We come here to remember a moment, to remember brothers, where those who sworn to protect and serve taken from us," former police chief Jeff Leduff said.

The shooting claimed the lives of EBRSO Deputy Brad Garafola and BRPD officers Matthew Gerald and Montrell Jackson.

The former chief led the prayer ahead of three minutes of silence representing how long that attack lasted. The gathering comes exactly four years after the deadly shooting.

That Sunday, three officers lost their lives in the ambush on Airline Highway, in the same spot where officers stood Friday.



"We are going to bow our heads and we are going to pray... And then we're going to spend three minutes of silence to remember,” Leduff said.

It was a moment so moving that even bystanders were brought to tears.

"Whenever I come across a law enforcement officer, first responder, I make sure that they get their thank you notes,” Leduff said.

They were out there honoring not just those who they lost, but they were also lifting up those left behind.

"Remember the father. Remember those three men that gave their lives that day and put a blessing on their families, their children that won't know them... And that you remember us and that you keep us blessed in your holy name," Leduff said.