85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Current and former officers hold moment of silence for 3 killed in 2016 ambush

2 hours 25 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 July 17, 2020 6:30 PM July 17, 2020 in Video
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of BPRD officers came together for a moment of silence to honor those that lost their lives in an ambush shooting in 2016. 

"We come here to remember a moment, to remember brothers, where those who sworn to protect and serve taken from us," former police chief Jeff Leduff said.

The shooting claimed the lives of EBRSO Deputy Brad Garafola and BRPD officers Matthew Gerald and Montrell Jackson.

The former chief led the prayer ahead of three minutes of silence representing how long that attack lasted. The gathering comes exactly four years after the deadly shooting.

That Sunday, three officers lost their lives in the ambush on Airline Highway, in the same spot where officers stood Friday.

"We are going to bow our heads and we are going to pray... And then we're going to spend three minutes of silence to remember,” Leduff said.

It was a moment so moving that even bystanders were brought to tears.

"Whenever I come across a law enforcement officer, first responder, I make sure that they get their thank you notes,” Leduff said.

They were out there honoring not just those who they lost, but they were also lifting up those left behind.

"Remember the father. Remember those three men that gave their lives that day and put a blessing on their families, their children that won't know them... And that you remember us and that you keep us blessed in your holy name," Leduff said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days