Curfew in effect for several parishes Saturday night

26 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, July 13 2019 Jul 13, 2019 July 13, 2019 1:40 PM July 13, 2019 in News
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Pointe Coupee and St. Helena are among the latest parishes ordering a curfew amid Barry's arrival Saturday night.

The curfew will be in effect for Pointe Coupee beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. St. Helena's will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Livingston Parish has also announced that a curfew will be in effect from dusk till dawn until further notice.

Iberville Parish announced Friday that a curfew will be in effect after midnight.

