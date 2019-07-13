76°
Curfew in effect for several parishes Saturday night
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Pointe Coupee and St. Helena are among the latest parishes ordering a curfew amid Barry's arrival Saturday night.
The curfew will be in effect for Pointe Coupee beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. St. Helena's will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.
Livingston Parish has also announced that a curfew will be in effect from dusk till dawn until further notice.
Iberville Parish announced Friday that a curfew will be in effect after midnight.
