73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Curfew in effect for Pointe Coupee Parish Saturday night

1 hour 38 minutes 2 seconds ago Saturday, July 13 2019 Jul 13, 2019 July 13, 2019 10:28 AM July 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut is ordering a parishwide curfew amid Hurricane Barry Saturday night.

The curfew ill be in effect beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. 

Only essential workers will be allowed in public streets at that time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days