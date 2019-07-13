73°
Latest Weather Blog
Curfew in effect for Pointe Coupee Parish Saturday night
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut is ordering a parishwide curfew amid Hurricane Barry Saturday night.
The curfew ill be in effect beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.
Only essential workers will be allowed in public streets at that time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSP: 8-year-old riding in front passenger seat dies in Prarieville crash
-
Central mayor: 'If you flooded in 2016, take precautions now'
-
Residents scrambling for sandbags ahead of Barry's landfall
-
Ascension officials opening Lamar Dixon Expo Center as storm shelter
-
Morgan City braces for Barry