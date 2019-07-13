Curfew in effect for Pointe Coupee Parish Saturday night

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut is ordering a parishwide curfew amid Hurricane Barry Saturday night.

The curfew ill be in effect beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Only essential workers will be allowed in public streets at that time.