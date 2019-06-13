89°
Cuba Gooding Jr. charged with groping woman
NEW YORK (AP) - Police say Cuba Gooding Jr. has been arrested and charged with forcible touching after a woman accused the actor of groping her at a New York City night spot.
The 51-year-old "Jerry Maguire" star was charged Thursday after turning himself in to police.
Gooding's lawyer, Mark Heller, said security video will exonerate the actor.
A 29-year-old woman told police Gooding grabbed her breast while he was intoxicated around 11:15 p.m. Sunday at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge.
Heller says the video shows "there is not the slightest scintilla of inappropriate conduct on his part."
The lawyer also disputes allegations in media reports from a second woman who says Gooding grabbed her buttocks at a New York City restaurant in 2008.
