Cuba Gooding Jr. charged with groping woman

55 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, June 13 2019 Jun 13, 2019 June 13, 2019 3:45 PM June 13, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Police say Cuba Gooding Jr. has been arrested and charged with forcible touching after a woman accused the actor of groping her at a New York City night spot.
  
The 51-year-old "Jerry Maguire" star was charged Thursday after turning himself in to police.
  
Gooding's lawyer, Mark Heller, said security video will exonerate the actor.
  
A 29-year-old woman told police Gooding grabbed her breast while he was intoxicated around 11:15 p.m. Sunday at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge.
  
Heller says the video shows "there is not the slightest scintilla of inappropriate conduct on his part."
  
The lawyer also disputes allegations in media reports from a second woman who says Gooding grabbed her buttocks at a New York City restaurant in 2008.
  
