CSX train hits, kills Florida child, 2; injures baby sitter

5 years 10 months 4 days ago Monday, December 12 2016 Dec 12, 2016 December 12, 2016 7:22 PM December 12, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Authorities say a CSX train struck a 2-year-old boy and his baby sitter who were walking on the tracks northeast of Tampa, Florida, killing the child.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Hunter Fink was walking with his 4-year-old sister, their baby sitter and a man identified as Cody Williams along raised train tracks on Monday when they realized a train was coming.

The news release said Williams grabbed the sister and jumped off the tracks about 8 feet below to safety.

The sheriff's office says the baby sitter, 26-year-old Heather Henderson, was holding Hunter but did not get out of the way in time. She is in stable condition.

CSX and the sheriff's office are investigating.

