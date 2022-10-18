53°
CSX train hits, kills Florida child, 2; injures baby sitter
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Authorities say a CSX train struck a 2-year-old boy and his baby sitter who were walking on the tracks northeast of Tampa, Florida, killing the child.
Pasco County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Hunter Fink was walking with his 4-year-old sister, their baby sitter and a man identified as Cody Williams along raised train tracks on Monday when they realized a train was coming.
The news release said Williams grabbed the sister and jumped off the tracks about 8 feet below to safety.
The sheriff's office says the baby sitter, 26-year-old Heather Henderson, was holding Hunter but did not get out of the way in time. She is in stable condition.
CSX and the sheriff's office are investigating.
