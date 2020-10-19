Cruise ship rescues 24 passengers from sinking boat off Florida coast

According to CNN, over the weekend a Carnival Cruise ship became more than a vessel for vacationing as it donned the role of 'rescue ship' and came to the aid of 24 passengers aboard a sinking boat near Florida's coast.

Carnival Cruise Line says the dramatic rescue occurred Saturday, when crew aboard an an 855-foot-long vessel called the Carnival Sensation spotted a much smaller vessel struggling in international waters 37 miles off the coast of Palm Beach.

In a statement, Carnival Cruise Line said the Sensation met up with the sinking boat and provided its passengers with blankets, life jackets, food, and water.

But when the smaller boat began to take in water, crew aboard the Sensation realized they had to do more than provide supplies. So, they brought the 24 passengers on board the ship, all the while maintaining social distancing guidelines, Carnival Cruise Line says.

Among the stranded passengers were two children. The health condition of the passengers was not mentioned. But Carnival says the Sensation brought the passengers to the US Coast Guard, and these officials later took the passengers to shore.

The Sensation is one of many ships that's been idle since the COVID-19 health crisis.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has banned cruising out of US ports until at least October 31.

