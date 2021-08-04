81°
Crowley police seek public assistance in search for suspect accused of vehicular negligent injury

4 hours 24 minutes ago Wednesday, August 04 2021
Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff
Baleigh Nicole Gann

CROWLEY - Acadia Parish authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating a woman wanted on a charge of first-degree vehicular negligent injury. 

According to detectives with the Crowley Police Department, an arrest warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Baleigh Nicole Gann in connection with a Fourth of July wreck that left the driver in the other vehicle injured, KATC reports.

Police also say Gann may have been under the influence of methamphetamines at the time of the crash.

She is described as 5'5" in height and weighing about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS.

