Crowds swarm church field to be part of Kanye West's "Sunday Service' Friday night

1 hour 48 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 November 01, 2019 9:08 PM November 01, 2019 in Top Story
By: Deyja Charles

BATON ROUGE - Skeptics can now put the rumors to rest after Kanye West made his debut in the capital city for his highly-anticipated Sunday Service event on Friday evening.

The Chicago rapper's visit, in the field of Bethany Church's south campus, was announced in the middle of the week.

A huge crowd swarmed the field around the three enormous crosses that can be seen from Interstate 10. A choir could be heard singing popular gospel tunes. 

West, hit the stage shortly before 8 p.m., accompanied by at least three of his children.

The performance came one week after the entertainer dropped his gospel-rap album, "Jesus is King." The attention-grabbing record centersaround West's recent conversion to Christianity.

