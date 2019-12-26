Crowds inundate Mall of Louisiana for after-Christmas shopping, returns

Baton Rouge - While the holidays are the season for giving, the day after Christmas is the day for returning.

Cashiers at the Mall of Louisiana are busy with customers, returning and exchanging unwanted gifts.

One such customer, Laura Gilliland, was returning a present.

She explained the reason for her return, a fashionable article of clothing that was for her daughter.

Gilliland said, "She got a crop top...It's not a appropriate. Why is that? She's 16, and that's too short, I don't want to see her in that."

On the busy day-after-Christmas, Gilliland was one of many to return unwanted gifts.

Some of the mall's merchants had been looking forward to this day, nearly as much as they'd been anticipating Black Friday.

Some stores prepared for the rush by scheduling huge mark downs.

Averie Owens said, "There's a lot 50-percent off sales and that's pretty cool."

Lush, a handmade cosmetics and bath store, offers special sale prices after Christmas Day.

Some customers had been waiting for more than an hour for the store to open Thursday morning.

"People line up out of the door, waiting to get to these holiday goodies. It's very exciting," Lush Store Manager Caci Smiley said.

On Thursday morning, doors opened one hour early to accommodate crowds ofshoppers.