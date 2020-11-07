76°
Crowd gathers in wake of Presidential Election

Saturday, November 07 2020
BATON ROUGE - Crowds gathered in cities across the country to celebrate or protest the election of Joe Biden as president.
Supporters chanted and rejoiced while those who supported President Trump held flags and urged for vote counting to continue.
A group gathered outside the Capitol in Baton Rouge around lunchtime Saturday.
Gatherings were also seen in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and New York City. 
