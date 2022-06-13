Cross-over crash kills one person on Hwy. 190

ERWINVILLE - Eastbound 190 closed overnight and for some of Saturday morning due to a crash.

The wreck happened at Section Road, about two miles west of La. 413. Authorities diverted traffic onto westbound lanes, forcing drivers to share the two-lane highway.

Little traffic had developed as a result of the closure. The highway opened just before 10 a.m.

State Police said a driver headed a westbound driver crossed into eastbound traffic and hit another vehicle head-on. The driver who caused the wreck, 21-year-old Landon Giordano of Lakeland, was killed. The other driver, a 24-year-old, was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz