Critics target Beyonce and Jay-Z for refusing to stand during National Anthem

Photo: USA Today

Jay Z, Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy were spotted in the stands at the Super Bowl on Sunday night and the family sparked controversy when they didn't stand for "The Star Spangled Banner."

Ironically, Jay-Z was a co-producer of the game's halftime show, and last year his Roc Nation company partnered with the NFL for its events and social justice programs.

USA Today reports that the rapper became the target of backlash for supporting Colin Kaepernick, who kneeled during the National Anthem as a way of protesting the killing of unarmed African-Americans by police, and yet continuing to partner with the NFL.

Jay-Z's response was that he still supports protesting and Kaepernick, but is also interested in working with the league to ensure that substantial changes are made.

But some critics say the entertainment mogul simply capitalizing on Kaepernick's protest for profit.