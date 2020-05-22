Critically injured state trooper 'surrounded by family' at Hammond hospital

HAMMOND - A Louisiana state trooper remains in critical condition days after he was struck by another police officer during a pursuit.

State police say Trooper George Baker is still hospitalized at North Oaks Hospital as of Friday morning. LSP said Baker is "surrounded by his family, fellow Troopers, and attentive hospital staff."

Baker was struck by a Hammond Police unit will assisting city officers with a chase near Wardline Road and I-55. Baker was reportedly removing a spike strip from the roadway when a pursuing officer's vehicle struck him and another trooper.

The other trooper who was injured has since been released from the hospital. State police said Baker was still being kept at North Oaks and asked the public to contribute to a blood drive for the trooper on Wednesday afternoon.

Both suspects in the chase that left Baker injured were arrested by Thursday evening. Tyler Cox, 26, was arrested just hours after the pursuit, and the alleged driver, 18-year-old Nathan Anding, was booked Thursday.

Anding is facing a slew of charges related to the chase, including negligent injuring.