Cristobal's rains and winds leave over 1,000 without power in Louisiana

Flooding leads to the closure of LA 1 south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Grand Isle. Photo: Grand Isle Police Department

BATON ROUGE - As rain from Cristobal continues to batter the gulf south on Monday morning, hundreds of Louisiana residents are without power.

Though the storm has weakened, heavy rains still threaten low-lying areas with flooding. Some parts of the state, such have Grand Isle, have already experienced severe flooding due to the storm.

Louisiana residents are well aware of the system's continued threat as a total of 1,270 remain without electricity due to heavy winds and rain, as of 5 a.m.

The majority of the outages are in Tangipahoa Parish and at this time, only about 134 Baton Rouge residents are among those without power.

In the capital city, winds are expected to be between 30 and 40 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph, accompanied by another 1 to 3 inches of rain.

