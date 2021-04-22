Crime spree targeted 20 unlocked cars in Livingston Parish; One arrested, more to come

LIVINGSTON - Twenty unlocked cars were burglarized across Livingston Parish over the last week and sheriff's deputies said the same man is responsible for the crime spree.

Dustin Miller, 21, was arrested for thefts between April 16 and April 20.

Thefts happened in areas around Grey Stone subdivision, Easterly Lake, Cypress Park and Burgess Road.

Two stolen guns were recovered, deputies said.

More charges and more arrests are expected.