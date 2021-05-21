AquaDam breach in Bayou Sorrel stopped; as many as 1,000 people rescued

UPDATE: Officials say the breach has been stopped, though they recommend people still avoid the area for now.

The Iberville Office of Emergency Preparedness says as many as 1,000 people have been evacuated. Officials initially estimated hundreds of homes were impacted by flooding, but they later clarified that about 500 homes are in the affected area overall.

This is a breaking update. Read the original story below.

------

BAYOU SORREL - Some of the temporary barriers erected to stop flooding in parts of Iberville Parish gave way to rising water Friday morning.

The Iberville Office of Emergency Preparedness said around 10 a.m. Friday that a barrier along LA 75 in Bayou Sorrel failed, allowing water to rush in from the Intracoastal Waterway.

Click here to see video of the AquaDam taken shortly before the breach

Click here to see video taken moments after the barrier gave way

Workers and volunteers were seen placing sandbags and concrete barriers at the site of the breach to mitigate the rush of water.

Residents in the area of the breach were advised to evacuate the area. Officials encourage anyone displaced by flooding to seek help at the Red Cross Shelter at the Civic Center in Plaquemine. Anyone with large animals can bring them to the Mike Zito Center on Bayou Road in Plaquemine.

The state fire marshal's office is also in nearby Bayou Pigeon to help residents evacuate their homes.

State officials said more resources are being sent to the area to assist.

This is a developing story.