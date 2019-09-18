Crews working to restore services after car knocks down power lines

EAST BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning Entergy reported that more than 1,000 customers in East Baton Rouge were without power after a vehicle crashed into their equipment overnight.

The outages were reported just before 3 a.m. The single vehicle crash happened on Jefferson Highway in the Bocage area. The cause of the crash hasn't been released at this time. No injuries were reported.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Power lines down at Jefferson Hwy and Bocage Circle from an early morning accident. There is also a power outage covering about 1,200 residents along Jeff Hwy, mostly between the I-12 and Old Hammond. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 18, 2019

Power was restored to most customers just after 7 a.m. after the car knocked down power lines.

Click here for the Entergy outage map.