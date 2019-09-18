Crews working to restore services after car knocks down power lines

74°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

EAST BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning Entergy reported that more than 1,000 customers in East Baton Rouge were without power after a vehicle crashed into their equipment overnight.

The outages were reported just before 3 a.m. The single vehicle crash happened on Jefferson Highway in the Bocage area. The cause of the crash hasn't been released at this time. No injuries were reported.

Power was restored to most customers just after 7 a.m. after the car knocked down power lines.

