74°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews working to restore services after car knocks down power lines
EAST BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning Entergy reported that more than 1,000 customers in East Baton Rouge were without power after a vehicle crashed into their equipment overnight.
The outages were reported just before 3 a.m. The single vehicle crash happened on Jefferson Highway in the Bocage area. The cause of the crash hasn't been released at this time. No injuries were reported.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Power lines down at Jefferson Hwy and Bocage Circle from an early morning accident. There is also a power outage covering about 1,200 residents along Jeff Hwy, mostly between the I-12 and Old Hammond.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 18, 2019
Power was restored to most customers just after 7 a.m. after the car knocked down power lines.
Click here for the Entergy outage map.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC to vote on zoning plan for Baton Rouge Zoo, Greenwood Park
-
Crews working to restore services in EBR after car knocks down power...
-
Updates on Comite diversion, flood mitigation to be provided during meeting
-
Crews called to late-night shooting in Port Allen
-
CANDIDATES VYING FOR ASCENSION PARISH PRESIDENT PARTICIPATE IN FORUM
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar