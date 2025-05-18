84°
Crews working to restore power in Plaquemine after breakdown of Entergy substation equipment
PLAQUEMINE — Crews are working to restore power in the City of Plaquemine after a CT breakdown at the Entergy substation.
Officials said the outage began around 11 p.m. Saturday and continued into Sunday morning.
As of 7:12 a.m. Sunday, City officials said they expect the power to be restored within four hours.
A social media post by the City of Plaquemine said the outage is in the hands of the city.
"While the city has its own electrical power supplier, the power is supplied through Entergy electrical lines to the City, and this issue is due to a breakdown of Entergy substation equipment," the post said.
