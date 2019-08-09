93°
Crews working to clear overturned cement truck blocking Magnolia Bridge Road
CENTRAL - Firefighters are on the scene of a cement truck on its side blocking a roadway Friday.
The accident was reported around noon on Magnolia Bridge Road between Greenwell Springs Road and the Amite River. The roadway is completed closed in the area of the crash.
The Central Fire Department says one person was treated for minor injuries.
