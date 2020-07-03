Crews work to restore power to over 8,000 as storms sweep across Louisiana

79°
BATON ROUGE - Stormy weather brought wind and rain to Louisiana on Friday (July 3) afternoon, and as of 2 p.m. over 8,000 in the state are without power.
More than 3,000 of those outages are in Livingston Parish and just over 600 are without power in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Entergy tells WBRZ that outages are weather related and crews are currently working to restore power.
WBRZ is monitoring weather conditions throughout the day and will issue updates on WBRZ + and social media, in addition to frequent weather updates during its newscasts on Channel 2.
