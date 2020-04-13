Crews work to restore power in north La following series of violent thunderstorms

A series of violent thunderstorms swept through north Louisiana on Easter Sunday, downing limbs and uprooting trees onto power lines and snapping utility poles in some areas, causing outages for thousands. Photo: Entergy

On Easter Sunday a series of severe thunderstorms swept through Louisiana, downing limbs and uprooting trees onto power lines.

Thousands were left without electricity, especially in north Louisiana's Monroe and West Monroe areas where officials reported their communities suffered significant tornado damage.

Entergy reports that by Sunday afternoon, 26,500 customers were without power, the majority in Ouachita and other northern Louisiana parishes.

Crews had restored power to approximately 10,000 customers by 7:30 p.m. But the storm wasn't done causing damage just yet, it drifted to the southeastern part of the state Sunday night to cause additional outages.

As of Monday morning, a total of 442 Livingston Parish customers are without power and 294 Tangipahoa Parish customers are in the dark as well.

East Baton Rouge Parish has not reported significant damage at this time.