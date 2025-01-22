30°
Crews work active house fire in Addis

Wednesday, January 22 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ADDIS - Crews responded to a house fire on Younger Drive in Addis Wednesday morning. 

The city police department said the fire started shortly after 9 a.m.. The Addis Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene on Younger Drive. 

Officers asked people to avoid the area while they worked to control the fully-involved fire. 

