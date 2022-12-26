45°
Crews tackle massive car fire in New Orleans Monday afternoon

Monday, December 26 2022
Source: WWL-TV
By: Emily Davison

NEW ORLEANS - Crews responded to a massive car fire in New Orleans Monday afternoon.

According to WWL-TV, the New Orleans Fire Department responded to the blaze in New Orleans East around 3 p.m. Multiple fire trucks were seen responding as large smoke clouds filled the air.

Firefighters said two cars and some tires that were seemingly dumped illegally were set on fire, according to the news outlet.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

