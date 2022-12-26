45°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews tackle massive car fire in New Orleans Monday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS - Crews responded to a massive car fire in New Orleans Monday afternoon.
According to WWL-TV, the New Orleans Fire Department responded to the blaze in New Orleans East around 3 p.m. Multiple fire trucks were seen responding as large smoke clouds filled the air.
Firefighters said two cars and some tires that were seemingly dumped illegally were set on fire, according to the news outlet.
No more information was immediately available.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hundreds of Tangipahoa residents without water since Friday; company blames freeze, growing...
-
Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning
-
Crews tackle massive car fire in New Orleans Monday afternoon
-
Water, gas outages across East Feliciana left many residents high and dry...
-
Police arrest man who allegedly kidnapped, raped woman off Denham Springs highway