Crews swarm wooded area in East Feliciana Parish to put out wildfire

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A fallen tree that struck a power line started a wildfire in East Feliciana Parish Wednesday, bringing fire departments from across the area to the scene to help contain and extinguish the flames.

Parish Homeland Security Director Darryl Buhler told WBRZ News 2 that timber in the area helped fuel the fire, with flames reaching 50 feet high at one point.

“'Til the wind died down, we weren’t able to get close to stopping it,” he said.

The affected area was along LA-961 northeast of Clinton.

Heavy machinery – including bulldozers – helped keep the fire from spreading.

Buhler emphasized that a burn ban remained in place in East Feliciana Parish because of conditions like those on Wednesday.