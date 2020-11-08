Crews still making progress with debris removal from Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Broome says that city-parish crews have been making progress in collecting debris from Hurricane Delta.

Crews have collected more than 23,000 cubic yards of storm debris.

Mayor Broome states Sunday evening that:

Over the past week, crews completed debris removal activities in the Sherwood Forest, Westminster and Tara neighborhoods. City-Parish officials also expect debris removal to be complete in the Monticello and Southdowns areas in the next several days. Republic Services will resume all regular garbage, trash and recycling services for these and other areas as debris removal activities are complete.

Debris removal crews are currently collecting storm debris in Broadmoor, Oak Hills, Centurion Place, Villa Del Rey, Old Goodwood, Riverbend, North Baton Rouge, Glen Oaks, the Jefferson and Drusilla area, White Oak Estates, Bernard Terrace, the Mid-City area and Southdowns.

In the coming week and into the following week, crews will be collecting storm debris from additional areas impacted by Hurricane Delta, including Pollard Estates, Kenilworth, Scotlandville, Cedarcrest and the Old Hammond Hwy. corridor, Hundred Oaks, the Country Club of Louisiana and unincorporated areas of the northern part of East Baton Rouge Parish.

Residents in areas impacted by Hurricane Delta should continue organizing their storm debris curbside and away from above-ground utilities. Other garbage and trash should be similarly organized into curbside piles, which will be collected by Republic Services as part of the City-Parish’s garbage and recycling collection schedule.

City-Parish officials expect debris removal operations to be complete shortly after the Thanksgiving holidays. Crews will continue moving into additional areas impacted by Hurricane Delta until all storm debris is collected, at which point Republic Services will resume full garbage, trash and recycling collection services for these areas.